Quantstamp Market Cap Achieves $16.68 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $108,184.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.89 or 0.99982852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.