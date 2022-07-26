QuarkChain Price Down 16.2% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $62.61 million and $1.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

