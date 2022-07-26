Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00415274 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.02027603 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

