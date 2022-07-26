Quixant Plc (QXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quixant Stock Down 2.7 %

QXT opened at GBX 146 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.97. The firm has a market cap of £97.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3,650.00. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.35).

Get Quixant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Quixant from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.