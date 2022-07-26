Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,083.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $260,083.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Rainicorn Coin Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
