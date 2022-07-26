Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,083.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $260,083.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

