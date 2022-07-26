Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.60. 174,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,683. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.47. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.