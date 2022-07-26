Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. 122,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

