RealReal’s (REAL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

RealReal Stock Down 4.5 %

REAL stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.48. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,495 shares of company stock worth $196,601. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RealReal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

