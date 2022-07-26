Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.82 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00005220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $2,977.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00422642 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $491.24 or 0.02327190 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00303184 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

