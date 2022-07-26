Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.82 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00005220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $2,977.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00422642 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $491.24 or 0.02327190 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00303184 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
