Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Gold (TSE: NGD):

7/21/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.20. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

7/12/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$1.40 to C$1.10.

7/12/2022 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$1.40 to C$1.10.

TSE:NGD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. 776,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,501. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.09.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

