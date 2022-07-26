Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crown Castle International (CCI)

Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $213.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $195.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $185.00.

7/22/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $206.00 to $201.00.

7/20/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $189.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $219.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Crown Castle International was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $191.00.

6/28/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $204.00.

6/23/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2022 – Crown Castle International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Crown Castle International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.20. 34,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,421. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

