Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT remained flat at $2.15 on Tuesday. 137,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,824. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $115.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Red Cat by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red Cat by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Red Cat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

