RED (RED) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

RED (RED) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. RED has a total market cap of $284,069.19 and approximately $20,931.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00251057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

