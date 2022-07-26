Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Up 2.4%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 38,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 71,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Rego Payment Architectures Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

