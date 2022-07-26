Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 5.2%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.52. 9,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $716,381. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

