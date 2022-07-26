Ren (REN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.12 Million

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Ren coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $123.50 million and $16.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

