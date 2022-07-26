Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $21.50. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 14,048 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.