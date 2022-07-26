Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $21.50. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 14,048 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
