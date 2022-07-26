Repligen (RGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY22 guidance at $3.07-3.15 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Repligen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

