Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $291,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

