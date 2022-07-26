Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.