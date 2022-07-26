Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS):

7/21/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00.

7/11/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.50.

7/6/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

