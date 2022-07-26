Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):
- 7/26/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$62.00.
- 7/18/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$55.00.
- 7/15/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00.
- 7/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$58.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.
- 7/7/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00.
- 7/6/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$55.00.
- 7/4/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
Teck Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 589,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,143. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$18.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.76.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
