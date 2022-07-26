Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Hits $0.0058

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $108.22 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,773,050,907 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

