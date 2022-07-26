Reston Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $781,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 120,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,136. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

