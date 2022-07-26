Reston Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 808,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,479,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

