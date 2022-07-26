Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 144,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,061,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,749,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 589,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.8% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 192,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 318,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,692,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

