Revain (REV) One Day Volume Hits $786,424.00

Revain (REV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $88.81 million and $786,424.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.72 or 1.00005186 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00125865 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00029767 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
Revain Coin Profile
REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.