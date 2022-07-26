Reviewing Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) & iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 29.31% 23.95% 21.27% iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $140.83 million 7.24 $39.48 million $0.42 23.62 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.11 million ($0.40) -1.05

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than iCo Therapeutics. iCo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company also develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3, as well as to treat hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsies. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About iCo Therapeutics

Satellos Bioscience, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics. It operates through a proprietary technology platform, MyoReGenX™ and Leveraging MyoReGenX™, which identify stem cell based regeneration deficits in muscle diseases and develop therapeutic solutions. The company was founded by Frank Gleeson and Michael Rudnicki in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

