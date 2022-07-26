Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
RPI.UN opened at C$49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$41.46 and a 12-month high of C$66.79.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.