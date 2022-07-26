Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

RPI.UN opened at C$49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.67. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$41.46 and a 12-month high of C$66.79.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.