Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Reaches $0.0650 on Exchanges

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $116,738.83 and $678.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,948.58 or 1.00090907 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006201 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003521 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00125120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
