Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.8 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

