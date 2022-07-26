RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.