Rise Trading Up 49.8% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $260,986.82 and $52.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,750,363 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

