Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 70.94.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN opened at 32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 29.23 and a 200 day moving average of 43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.