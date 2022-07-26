Robert Barrow Sells 18,681 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.69, for a total value of 12,889.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,880,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,677,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 13,571.60.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total value of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded down 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,281. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.58 and a 52 week high of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05 by 0.01. Equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 649,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 231,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.