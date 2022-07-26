Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,118.20 or 0.99998886 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006292 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile
Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.
Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
