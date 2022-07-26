Rollins Financial Acquires 842 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.62. 14,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

