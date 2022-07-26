Rollins Financial Buys 165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

DUK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

