Rollins Financial Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rollins Financial increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.6% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VYM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.