Rollins Financial Has $11.80 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 729,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,659. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.