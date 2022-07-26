Rollins Financial Has $444,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

