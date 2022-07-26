Rollins Financial Has $633,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rollins Financial decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 1,861,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

