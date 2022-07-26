Rollins Financial Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SUSA stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,558. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $77.59 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74.

