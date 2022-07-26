Rollins Financial Invests $276,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
ITA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 564,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
