Rollins Financial Invests $276,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ITA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. 564,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.