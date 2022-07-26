Rollins Financial Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Rollins Financial decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. 52,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,885. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

