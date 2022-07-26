Rollins Financial Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

