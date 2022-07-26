Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Rollins has a payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ROL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 1,444,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 106,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.