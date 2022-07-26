Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

