Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 536,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

