Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

